Kevel Launches Kevel Audience CDP

Platform monetization provider Kevel today introduced Kevel Audience, a customer data platform specifically built for digital retailers to better maximize first-party data opportunities and switch between channel partners to create tailored customer experiences.

"Audience is a unique CDP for a privacy-conscious future. It was built to enable digital retailers with secured first-party data and out-of-the-box advanced segmentation for audience outreach needs," said Paulo Cunha, general manager of Kevel Audience, in a statement. "Kevel Audience is a sustainable CDP offering with hundreds of retail-specific attributes and segments for retailers to create custom audiences. This is how Kevel Audience sets itself apart from privacy black-box players who come with risks."

Kevel's new platform will help collect first-party data from any source, whether an e-commerce website, app, brick-and-mortar store, or through CRM. It then unifies and segments users and allows the personalized audience to be activated from social media and ad campaigns to email campaigns, onsite personalization, and more.

A broad variety of metrics can also be analyzed in the platform's granular reporting. Deployed in individual Amazon Web Services data silos, Kevel Audience also offers individualized recency, frequency, monetary (RFM) segmentation, custom retail event predictions, and a personalized marketing playbook.