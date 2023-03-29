Basis Technologies Partners with LiveRamp
Basis Technologies, a provider of cloud-based workflow automation and business intelligence software for marketing, has partnered with LiveRamp to allow marketers to use their first-party CRM data to engage customers across any digital device.
The feature is automated in the Basis platform through an integration with LiveRamp. With it, CRM data can be processed for cross channel campaign activation in minutes while maintaining customer privacy.
Companies seeking to leverage their first-party data to reach customers can use Basis to find users on any digital channel who are more likely to engage with their ads and take action.
"Overcoming the challenges of signal loss requires a robust holistic approach to digital media campaigns. Basis Technologies meets these needs because we facilitate the most direct relationship and transparency between advertisers and publishers," said Tyler Kelly, president of Basis Technologies, in a statement. "As the digital ad ecosystem evolves to a state that values first-party data and privacy-minded advertising, marketers using Basis are poised to eclipse competitors stuck in provincial ad methods and practices."
