Showpad Launches Automated Question-Based Analytics and Insights

Showpad, a sales enablement technology provider, today launched automated question-based Analytics and Insights dashboards.

Each question-based dashboard is designed to provide focused answers to key questions, such as the following:

Are my users completing their courses?

What content do our users spend the most time looking for?

What content impacts revenue the most?

The new dashboards provide actionable insights that help companies upskill their sellers, improve their content ROI, and drive more impactful buyer conversations. Each insight is grounded in relevant context via auto-generated industry benchmarks that help companies better understand their performance. Recommended guidance based on Showpad's sales enablement best practices allow customers to take strategic action on each insight generated.