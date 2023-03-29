Showpad Launches Automated Question-Based Analytics and Insights
Showpad, a sales enablement technology provider, today launched automated question-based Analytics and Insights dashboards.
Each question-based dashboard is designed to provide focused answers to key questions, such as the following:
- Are my users completing their courses?
- What content do our users spend the most time looking for?
- What content impacts revenue the most?
The new dashboards provide actionable insights that help companies upskill their sellers, improve their content ROI, and drive more impactful buyer conversations. Each insight is grounded in relevant context via auto-generated industry benchmarks that help companies better understand their performance. Recommended guidance based on Showpad's sales enablement best practices allow customers to take strategic action on each insight generated.
"In today's macroeconomic landscape, more and more business leaders are thinking about ways to increase efficiency while multiplying their business impact," said Tony Grout, chief product officer of Showpad, in a statement. "Our new approach to analytics and insights is designed to help customers stop wasting time sifting through mountains of complex graphs and data sets and instead guide them directly to the answers they need to maximize productivity and accelerate business growth."