Sendinblue Launches Conversations

Sendinblue, providers of an all-in-one digital marketing platform, today launched Conversations to turn interactions into sales opportunities.

As part of the offering, Sendinblue customers will have access to tools like live chat, chatbot, and multichannel inbox. The installation and setup for the chat widget takes less than 10 minutes and includes integration with major e-commerce platforms, including Shopify, WordPress, Google Tag Manager, and WooCommerce. Additionally, users can customize their chat widgets to match their branding.

Conversations also provides a mobile app for both iOS and Android. With the Chat Widget, users can program different scenarios to automate answers to frequently asked questions and live chat with web visitors directly from their websites. The multichannel inbox allows users to receive and reply to all email, live chat, Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp campaign conversations in a single spot.;