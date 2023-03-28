Coveo Updates Relevance Cloud and Merchandising Hub

Coveo?, a provider of intelligent search, recommendations, personalization, and merchandising solutions, has added artificial intelligence capabilities to the Coveo Relevance Cloud platform across its core lines of business, including commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

These new features focus on delivering scalability using AI and UI enhancements, composability with headless and agnostic tech capabilities, and citizen development with low code/no code features.

"At Coveo, we have one core AI platform that benefits from our continued focus on innovation," said Laurent Simoneau, president, co-founder, and chief technology officer of Coveo, in a statement. "The Coveo Relevance Cloud platform aims to solve complex problems in delivering optimized digital experiences with unmatched efficiency, scalability, and security so our customers can drive impactful business results and get a faster ROI all while reducing their total cost of ownership."

New features on the Coveo Relevance Cloud platform across commerce, service, website, and workplace use cases include the following:

Coveo Relevance Generative Answering, which combines large language models (LLMs) and the secure unified indexing capabilities of Coveo's AI platform to deliver the best answer.

Enhanced Smart Snippets which leverages LLMs to provide direct answers to users' searching, enhanced with a hybrid retrieval mode.

Hosted Insight Panel, a no-code, out-of-the-box capability that uses Coveo Builder to spin up AI-powered search experiences.;

Next Gen In-Product Experience (IPX), which enables companies to apply AI-powered search into any SaaS or web-based applications to improve findability and discoverability without leaving the application.

Improved Web Connector, which simplifies the indexing of sites.

Enhanced Metadata Insights based on the relevancy and most common metadata values present from the source content. It also allows metadata to be added to the index and fields to be mapped directly within the admin interface. Push API is also now supported.

Data Health Panel with dashboards that act as a trouble-shooting mechanism, enabling builders to view, understand, and fix validation errors on data events being sent to Coveo.

Relevance Inspector to troubleshoot search queries to improve the overall relevance and quality of search results. Query pipelines, business rules, and rankings can be inspected more deeply across all search interfaces, including headless, API, and Atomic.

Web Accessibility Compliance for Coveo Atomic UI Library, meeting the requirements of Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG).

Innovations from the Coveo Merchandising Hub include the following: