Coveo AI Search and Recommendations Platform Earns SAP Endorsement
Coveo Solutions, a provider of artificial intelligence platforms for search, recommendations, personalization, and merchandising, has received SAP Endorsed App status for its Coveo AI Search and Recommendations platform for SAP Commerce Cloud,and the product is now available on SAP Store.
Together, SAP and Coveo will jointly promote the Coveo AI platform with SAP Commerce Cloud.
"Our global agreement with SAP as an SAP Endorsed app is very significant for Coveo," said Louis Têtu, CEO and chairman of Coveo, in a statement. "SAP is a global leader in enterprise B2B and B2C commerce and a natural partner for Coveo. Our enterprise-class AI platform complements the SAP Customer Experience portfolio by helping companies get the most out of their SAP Commerce Cloud solution. We can help power online buying experiences we believe today's shoppers expect: fast, dynamic, effective product discovery and relevant recommendations, and also provide the AI platform merchandisers need to maximize business outcomes vs. managing manual rules."
"Ecosystem innovations such as the Coveo AI Search and Recommendations platform are essential to SAP's vision and delivery of the intelligent enterprise for SAP customers," said Darryl Gray, global vice president of software partner solution monetization and success at SAP, in a statement. "We applaud Coveo on achieving SAP Endorsed App status. Partners like Coveo are positioned to help us deliver a cloud-first strategy with integrated innovations, proven to provide value while solving key business challenges."