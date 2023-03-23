Coveo AI Search and Recommendations Platform Earns SAP Endorsement

Coveo Solutions, a provider of artificial intelligence platforms for search, recommendations, personalization, and merchandising, has received SAP Endorsed App status for its Coveo AI Search and Recommendations platform for SAP Commerce Cloud,and the product is now available on SAP Store.

Together, SAP and Coveo will jointly promote the Coveo AI platform with SAP Commerce Cloud.