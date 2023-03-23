ON24 Partners with LeapPoint

ON24, providers of a digital engagement platform for pipeline and revenue growth, and LeapPoint, a digital advisory firm, have partnered to help companies develop and execute digital-first go-to-market strategies powered by ON24 and Adobe Experience Cloud.

ON24 will build on its integration with Adobe Marketo by adding support and services to implement Adobe integrations. With them, companies can use data-driven insights from ON24 to improve the efficiency and impact of their sales and marketing operations, including the ability to do the following:

Build targeted promotional campaigns;

Create, scale, and deliver personalized webinar and content;

Automate and manage the publishing of webinar and multimedia content;

Generate and capture prospect digital behavior, business interests, and buying intent;

Optimize lead scoring, database segmentation, and lead nurture; and

Provide real-time prospect intelligence and accelerate lead hand-off to sales.