ON24 Partners with LeapPoint
ON24, providers of a digital engagement platform for pipeline and revenue growth, and LeapPoint, a digital advisory firm, have partnered to help companies develop and execute digital-first go-to-market strategies powered by ON24 and Adobe Experience Cloud.
ON24 will build on its integration with Adobe Marketo by adding support and services to implement Adobe integrations. With them, companies can use data-driven insights from ON24 to improve the efficiency and impact of their sales and marketing operations, including the ability to do the following:
- Build targeted promotional campaigns;
- Create, scale, and deliver personalized webinar and content;
- Automate and manage the publishing of webinar and multimedia content;
- Generate and capture prospect digital behavior, business interests, and buying intent;
- Optimize lead scoring, database segmentation, and lead nurture; and
- Provide real-time prospect intelligence and accelerate lead hand-off to sales.
"We believe we're only at the beginning of digital transformation for sales and marketing, and there's still a significant opportunity for enterprises to tap into all the first-party data that digital engagement provides," said Callan Young, chief marketing officer of ON24, in a statement. "By combining our differentiated platform with LeapPoint's deep domain expertise, we'll further our shared goal of helping enterprises unify engagement data across every digital experience and use that intelligence to unlock actionable insights and fuel cost-efficient revenue and pipeline growth."
"In today's ever-evolving digital landscape, it's critical for enterprises to innovate their processes and technologies to continue improving the entire digital buying journey," said Nicholas DeBenedetto, CEO of LeapPoint, in a statement. "ON24 facilitates better digital engagement and insights across the customer lifecycle. Together, we'll enable sales and marketing organizations to harness the power of digital engagement and maximize ROI."