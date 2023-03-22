Covideo Deepens Integration with Elead

Covideo, a video messaging software provider, has expanded its integration with automotive CRM platform Elead, allowing car dealers to incorporate video into their outreach.

In July 2021, Covideo partnered with Elead for an integration allowing users to create, edit and send videos from a single screen and track the impact of their outreach. Through this native integration, Elead users can now create and share high-quality video content with their customers, access Covideo's library of industry-specific videos, and customize and personalize videos using Covideo's video editing tools.

The latest product update features enable users to do the following:

Record a voiceover within Elead's video library;

Merge and trim videos;

Customize landing pages and calls to action; and

Add tags, vehicle and inventory information while creating a video in Elead.