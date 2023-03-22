Bria Offers Generative AI Visual Content Solution on NVIDIA AI Foundations

Bria, a generative artificial intelligence visuals company, is offering its advanced generative AI technology on NVIDIA Picasso, part of the new NVIDIA AI Foundations cloud service.

Bria will leverage the NVIDIA Picasso service to optimize inference for users of its API or AI-powered content generator for social media posts, advertisements, and e-commerce images. Bria's models are trained on licensed data.

By integrating either an API or application, users can start by typing a natural language description of the images or videos they require into Bria's generative search engine, BriEngine, which then generates multiple variations of photorealistic visuals. Companies can use Bria's platform to create or modify any image, generate A/B test images for localization needs and customized marketing materials, cand reate an unlimited number of variations until they arrive at the right one.