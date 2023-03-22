Bria Offers Generative AI Visual Content Solution on NVIDIA AI Foundations
Bria, a generative artificial intelligence visuals company, is offering its advanced generative AI technology on NVIDIA Picasso, part of the new NVIDIA AI Foundations cloud service.
Bria will leverage the NVIDIA Picasso service to optimize inference for users of its API or AI-powered content generator for social media posts, advertisements, and e-commerce images. Bria's models are trained on licensed data.
By integrating either an API or application, users can start by typing a natural language description of the images or videos they require into Bria's generative search engine, BriEngine, which then generates multiple variations of photorealistic visuals. Companies can use Bria's platform to create or modify any image, generate A/B test images for localization needs and customized marketing materials, cand reate an unlimited number of variations until they arrive at the right one.
"Hosting our solution on NVIDIA AI Foundations will provide an enhanced experience to our customers and support businesses' evolving visual and marketing needs," said Yair Adato, co-founder and CEO of Bria, in a statement. "By combining NVIDIA's expertise with our unique generative AI platform, our integrated solution will equip marketing teams, agencies, and product developers with the tools they need to rapidly scale their output."
"Optimized inference is key to making generative AI practical for organizations to deploy and scale," said Richard Kerris, vice president of developer relations and Omniverse Platform at NVIDIA, in a statement. "Running Bria's tools on the NVIDIA AI Foundations Picasso service will help users quickly develop and refine their ideas and create professional-quality visual content."