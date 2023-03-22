LexCheck and LinkSquares Partner
LexCheck, a contract acceleration platform provider, is partnering with LinkSquares, providers of a contract management platform, to increase deal velocity with an integrated solution.
This partnership combines the platforms of LexCheck and LinkSquares to help businesses accelerate the entire contract lifecycle from creation to renewal.
"When sales and legal partner, they can reduce friction, allowing contracts to be turned quicker and deals to close faster," said Gary Sangha, CEO of LexCheck, in a statement. "By partnering together, our platforms are becoming more powerful and can help to drive both companies' missions forward."
"LexCheck is a great partnership that can add to the work we're already doing to elevate the status of legal teams to drive better business outcomes," said Vishal Sunak, CEO of LinkSquares, in a statement.