Algolia Unveils Digital Merchandising Studio

Algolia has launched Merchandising Studio, a no-code interface that uses Algolia's artificial intelligence to help merchandisers enhance business outcomes in real time at every stage of the shopper journey.

The Merchandising Studio provides no-code automation tools, category-level analytics and discovery channel data to pinpoint optimization opportunities, insights into customers' online experiences, fast indexing capabilities and data infrastructure on the back end, AI-powered dynamic re-ranking functionality, and a knowledge hub that serves as a central merchandising playbook for best practices, tips, and expertise from Algolia.

Bharat Guruprakash, chief product officer, Algolia, said in a statement that "the Algolia Merchandising Studio provides merchandisers with full control to create the optimal blend of manual and automation for the right strategy to suit their businesses. The studio solves three of the biggest problems merchandisers face today: the labor-intensive upkeep that comes with manual tools, data and process fragmentation, and suboptimal customer experience. By offering a centralized view of all campaign [key performance indicators] and powering real-time, data-driven insights, digital merchandisers have everything they need to identify patterns and optimize their strategies for success quickly."

"The Algolia Merchandising Studio has helped visualize our data in a more concise and in-depth manner. In just two clicks, it also enables us to interpret our analytics and create rules based on visualizing customer queries. This capability allows my team to adapt to customer behavior trends swiftly and strategically," said Katherine Lee, online trading executive at Fortnum & Mason, in a statement. "A stand-out feature for us has been the analytics section, especially the category pages, where we have been able to precisely see at a quick glance how customers shop on our product listing pages and make commercial changes based on this, to optimize our customer experience. We are excited to use The Merchandising Studio further, working with Algolia to help meet our business goals."

"Algolia's Merchandising Studio gives merchandisers unparalleled control by surfacing insights and automating their promotions, ensuring the right customers see the right products at the right time," said Mike Marcoux, e-commerce manager at Shinesty, in a statement. "Not only does this tool help my team create superior shopping experiences, but the reimagined view of key metrics provides a meaningful look at how our campaigns are performing and alerts us of optimization opportunities."