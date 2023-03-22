Yext Launches Studio, a No-Code Website Editor

Yext has launched Studio, a no-code visual editor for building websites with Yext's Pages product, as part of its Spring 2023 Release.

Studio offers a drag-and-drop interface to develop web properties written in React, a popular open-source JavaScript library. Developers can preload Studio with custom React components, and content editors or designers can visually modify component styling, layout, and interactivity within the Studio environment. Behind the scenes, Studio writes React code to a shared GitHub repository, so all collaborators have visibility into a project's progress.

"Studio represents a significant leap forward in empowering businesses to manage their full spectrum of digital experiences," said Marc Ferrentino, president and chief operating officer of Yext, in a statement. "You shouldn't need an army of developers or a computer science degree to build a great website. With Studio, anyone, regardless of technical expertise, can efficiently build a website that is not only visually stunning but also fully optimized for performance and scalability. We're thrilled to offer this game-changing tool to our customers and can't wait to see the incredible websites they'll create."

Yext Pages integrates with the Knowledge Graph, a headless content management system (CMS). The recent addition of Content Generation to the Knowledge Graph helps organizations looking to scale their SEO and content strategies with large language models (LLMs). Users can leverage Studio and Content Generation to create any number of custom web pages for entities stored in the Knowledge Graph.