Terminus Launches Prospect Engine

Terminus, an account-based marketing solutions provider, today launched Prospect Engine, a data solution to uncover accounts and contacts showing in-market buying signals. The solution uses intent data from Bombora.

"Legacy data providers wreak havoc on go-to-market strategies with high-volume, low-accuracy data, resulting in inaccurate assumptions and wasted resources. It's essentially a modern version of a phone book," said Carter Lassy, chief product officer at Terminus, in a statement. "With Terminus Prospect Engine, we're offering a powerful caller ID that not only identifies incoming and missed calls, but most importantly, identifies and prioritizes the calls that need to happen next. With the highest-quality in-market account and contact data mapped exactly to their [ideal customer profiles] Terminus customers can better solve their go-to-market challenges and prioritize the right prospects and customers to deliver efficient revenue growth."

The new data solution from Terminus features the following:

B2B go-to-market data;

Contact recency with 90-day contact-level data verification;

A signal-first graph of more than 8 million companies and 32 million decision-makers with full profile information enriched with firmographics, technographics, and contact details;

Accounts and contacts showing in-market buying signals; and

Intent topics and research spikes identified by Bombora.

"Terminus customers already leverage Bombora's reliable, relevant, and regulation-compliant intent data to create integrated ABM campaigns to their known accounts," said Erik Matlick, CEO and founder of Bombora, in a statement. "By ingesting that data into Terminus' powerful graph and uncovering high-quality net new accounts, Terminus Prospect Engine unlocks an entirely new strategic advantage at a time when go-to-market teams need it most."

Bombora data will be available as a part of Terminus Prospect Engine: Account Discovery Premium Edition, which identifies anonymous accounts visiting company websites via first-party data and prioritizes them via custom account scoring. Terminus will also offer a free edition of Prospect Engine leveraging first-party data.