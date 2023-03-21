Daasity Expands Marketing Attribution Models

Daasity, a data solutions provider, has expanded its attribution functionality to give merchants deeper insight into how their marketing tactics are performing, which touchpoints and channels should receive credit for conversions, and how their teams can best optimize spend.

Daasity now empowers merchants to choose from eight attribution models to compare the performance of ad and marketing channels. Additionally, merchants can define their own attribution logic, prioritizing and ranking channel and vendor dimensions to customize the way credit is given to individual methods, .

"Daasity's new attribution functionality provides deeper insight into brand marketing performance and enables retailers to make better decisions on how to allocate spend," said Dan LeBlanc, CEO and co-founder of Daasity, in a statement. "Armed with a more granular understanding of the customer journey, teams not only get what they need to make more nuanced spending decisions in their marketing and advertising channels, but they're able to accelerate comprehensive analytics to become truly data-driven organizations."

Daasity's new functionality includes the following:

New marketing-centric last-click models ;that show the last paid ad click or the last marketing click associated with purchases;

New assisted attribution for;upstream channels that had a touch on the merchant's path to conversions and how much total revenue was influenced by that channel; and

New settings that let merchants customize the new attribution features.

The platform also lets users customize which channels should be considered marketing and ad channels; sift through attribution data from multiple sources, such as Fairing post-purchase surveys, discount code mapping, and Google Analytics; and prioritize the final attribution based on their sources of truth.