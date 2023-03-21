Mood Media Acquires Vibenomics

Mood Media, an on-premises experiential technology and media company, has acquired Vibenomics, an in-store digital advertising solution provider. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Mood provides on-premises media software through a cloud-delivered content platform, including curated music, messaging, digital signage, content management, and scent marketing. Combining Mood Media's breadth and scale with Vibenomics' on-premises media solutions enables deeper insights and greater consumer engagement and analytics at the point of sale.