Mood Media Acquires Vibenomics
Mood Media, an on-premises experiential technology and media company, has acquired Vibenomics, an in-store digital advertising solution provider. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Mood provides on-premises media software through a cloud-delivered content platform, including curated music, messaging, digital signage, content management, and scent marketing. Combining Mood Media's breadth and scale with Vibenomics' on-premises media solutions enables deeper insights and greater consumer engagement and analytics at the point of sale.
"Mood Media is committed to delivering the next generation of in-store technology solutions. Vibenomics extends these efforts by strengthening our ability to deliver highly effective programmatic advertising that enhances consumer engagement, provides critical analytical insights, and helps our customers and partners super-charge their business results. Put simply, our goal is to be the leading end-to-end cloud-enabled provider of fully-integrated on-premises media experiences, and the combination with Vibenomics and their outstanding management team allows us to accelerate that journey," said Malcolm McRoberts, CEO of Mood Media, in a statement.
"As champions of innovation, we believe that retail media networks represent the future of on-premises digital experiences for brands, retailers, and consumers, and they are an important component of any marketer's digital ad campaign," said Brent Oakley, CEO of Vibenomics, in a statement. "Joining forces with Mood is an important step toward innovating retail media. It allows Vibenomics to massively expand our reach and that of our advertising partners and media networks while delivering a greater level of sophistication to the retail marketplace."