Adjust Unveils Pulse
Mobile marketing analytics suite provider Adjust has unveiled Pulse, a monitoring and alerting solution that empowers marketers with insights to know when to optimize their mobile campaign performance with customizable alerts .
With Pulse, marketers can do the following:
- Track metrics, from installs to retention to ad spend, to optimize budgets and campaign performance;
- Customize how and when they and their teams are notified through Slack or email;
- Optimize alerts with tools like built-in previews using historical data; and
- Create alerts for multiple apps for faster setup and more holistic reporting.
"The sheer amount of data available and the constant stream of updates mobile marketers have to wade through can be overwhelming when running multiple campaigns simultaneously. It's easy to miss essential updates amid all the noise," said Katie Madding, chief product officer of Adjust, in a statement. "Pulse is a direct result of our ongoing dialogue with our customers who want freedom and flexibility to focus on what matters. Pulse is an intuitive, automated solution that gives them the power to do more with less."
"Pulse is exactly the kind of solution the industry needs," said Nicolas Rodriguez, analytics manager at Voodoo, in a statement. "Being alerted quickly and efficiently in the right areas is essential to manage your budget and campaign optimization efforts."