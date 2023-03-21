Adjust Unveils Pulse

Mobile marketing analytics suite provider Adjust has unveiled Pulse, a monitoring and alerting solution that empowers marketers with insights to know when to optimize their mobile campaign performance with customizable alerts .

With Pulse, marketers can do the following:

Track metrics, from installs to retention to ad spend, to optimize budgets and campaign performance;

Customize how and when they and their teams are notified through Slack or email;

Optimize alerts with tools like built-in previews using historical data; and

Create alerts for multiple apps for faster setup and more holistic reporting.