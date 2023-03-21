Smarter.ai Launches CommerceIQ

Smarter.ai, a provider of artificial intelligence solutions for small to mid-sized businesses, has launched CommerceIQ.

Leveraging its marketplace model, Smarter has integrated analytical machine learning apps with generative AI capabilities, allowing businesses to create unique, personalized customer engagements at scale and receive prescriptive recommendations that can be automatically implemented.

"This technology enables smaller companies to reclaim their space in the e-commerce ecosystem where they have been dwarfed for so long by the e-commerce giants with teams of data scientists and marketing specialists." said Francesco Benincasa, CEO of Smarter.ai, in a statement.