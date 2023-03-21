Akkio Launches Chat Explore

Akkio today launched Chat Explore for exploratory data analysis.

Chat Explore enables analysts to understand their data, find actionable insights, and report on business outcomes through a chat interface powered by OpenAI's GPT-4. Analysts can ask questions, get detailed analysis, and create live, custom charts and reports.

"Chat Explore is a game-changer for analysts who have been struggling for far too long with traditional tools," said Jonathon Reilly, chief operating officer and co-founder of Akkio, in a statement. "Whether you're a business analyst looking to identify which marketing campaign is driving the most revenue or a supply chain manager looking to find operational inefficiencies, Chat Explore is a powerful tool that can help you quickly analyze and make sense of your data, ultimately driving revenue, cost savings, and improved customer experiences."

"Chat Explore's ability to provide instant analysis from my data is mind-blowing. With just a few conversational prompts, I can get detailed summaries and insightful visualizations that would have taken me hours to find and create manually. It's like having a data scientist, designer, and business expert right at my fingertips. Chat Explore has improved how I work and made it easier than ever to make informed decisions," said Martin Kurucz, managing partner and head of data at Sterling Strategies, in a statement.