Paytronix Integrates with mParticle
Paytronix, a provider of guest engagement solutions for restaurants and convenience stores, and mParticle, a customer data platform provider, today announced an integration partnership that enables retailers to connect data from Paytronix to mParticle.
With data from Paytronix available in mParticle, retailers can create a 360-degree view of the customer with data from across varied sources and connect that data to their preferred advertising, CRM, customer service, and analytics tools .
Benefits of the Paytronix-mParticle integration include the following:
- Real-time customer data collection &ndash mParticle native SDKs and APIs allow retailers to collect customer data from websites, POS systems, and Paytronix platforms like mobile apps, Loyalty, and Online Ordering in real time.
- 360-degree view of the customer &ndash Retailers can unify guest data across sources and automatically resolve cross-device data to holistic customer profiles.
- Real-time personalization – mParticle collects, processes, and streams to any connected systems in real time, enabling marketing teams to orchestrate triggered messages and location-based experiences across channels through any connector in mParticle's integration network.
"Being able to integrate the Paytronix guest engagement platform with mParticle's customer data platform will be a game changer for enterprise organizations," said Dan Murphy, head of partnerships at Paytronix, in a statement. "This partnership unlocks the ability for brands to use all of their data to inform their CX program and, consequently, their ability to build more meaningful campaigns."