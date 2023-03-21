-->
  • March 21, 2023

Paytronix Integrates with mParticle

Paytronix, a provider of guest engagement solutions for restaurants and convenience stores, and mParticle, a customer data platform provider, today announced an integration partnership that enables retailers to connect data from Paytronix to mParticle.

With data from Paytronix available in mParticle, retailers can create a 360-degree view of the customer with data from across varied sources and connect that data to their preferred advertising, CRM, customer service, and analytics tools .

Benefits of the Paytronix-mParticle integration include the following:

  • Real-time customer data collection &ndash mParticle native SDKs and APIs allow retailers to collect customer data from websites, POS systems, and Paytronix platforms like mobile apps, Loyalty, and Online Ordering in real time.
  • 360-degree view of the customer &ndash Retailers can unify guest data across sources and automatically resolve cross-device data to holistic customer profiles.
  • Real-time personalization – mParticle collects, processes, and streams to any connected systems in real time, enabling marketing teams to orchestrate triggered messages and location-based experiences across channels through any connector in mParticle's integration network.

"Being able to integrate the Paytronix guest engagement platform with mParticle's customer data platform will be a game changer for enterprise organizations," said Dan Murphy, head of partnerships at Paytronix, in a statement. "This partnership unlocks the ability for brands to use all of their data to inform their CX program and, consequently, their ability to build more meaningful campaigns."

CRM Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues
Best Practices Series
CRM Web Events
Reports & Research