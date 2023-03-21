Paytronix Integrates with mParticle

Paytronix, a provider of guest engagement solutions for restaurants and convenience stores, and mParticle, a customer data platform provider, today announced an integration partnership that enables retailers to connect data from Paytronix to mParticle.

With data from Paytronix available in mParticle, retailers can create a 360-degree view of the customer with data from across varied sources and connect that data to their preferred advertising, CRM, customer service, and analytics tools .

Benefits of the Paytronix-mParticle integration include the following:

Real-time customer data collection &ndash mParticle native SDKs and APIs allow retailers to collect customer data from websites, POS systems, and Paytronix platforms like mobile apps, Loyalty, and Online Ordering in real time.

360-degree view of the customer &ndash Retailers can unify guest data across sources and automatically resolve cross-device data to holistic customer profiles.

Real-time personalization – mParticle collects, processes, and streams to any connected systems in real time, enabling marketing teams to orchestrate triggered messages and location-based experiences across channels through any connector in mParticle's integration network.