DoubleVerify is Now Available to Netflix Advertisers

DoubleVerify, providers of a platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics, has made its measurement solutions available for all Netflix advertisers to help them ensure that their video ads are safe from fraud and invalid traffic and are fully viewable by real people.

"Netflix is one of the world's largest streaming services, and we are excited that our industry-leading solutions are now widely available for their advertisers," said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify, in a statement. "Our partnership ensures that campaigns on Netflix fulfill essential quality standards that drive optimal outcomes. At DoubleVerify, we are committed to delivering innovative, accredited, and independent quality measurement products that maximize advertising performance. We continue to expand our unmatched coverage across CTV platforms like Netflix and wherever advertisers engage consumers of premium video."

DV is one of the few measurement providers selected to extend coverage to Netflix.