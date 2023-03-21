Pyramid Analytics Integrates with OpenAI GPT

Pyramid Analytics has integrated GPT (generative pre-trained transformer) AI technology from OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT and DALL-E 2, throughout its platforms to drive complex logic, data science, and machine learning code generation; AI-driven storytelling; and even AI-assisted design templates and colors.

OpenAI is integrated throughout the Decision Intelligence Platform, including the data preparation, data science, business analytics, spreadsheet, storyboard, and publication designer modules.

In data preparation: OpenAI can be used to generate SQL, DAX, and MDX code automatically for complex data extraction queries. In data science: OpenAI can be used to generate Python and R code automatically to drive machine learning logic. In spreadsheets: OpenAI can be used to build spreadsheet formulas for users constructing business models. In storyboarding and publications: OpenAI can be used to generate designs for content and graphics.

Separately, OpenAI can be used with existing natural language querying (NLQ) engines to drive and enhance broader insights on enterprise-specific data.