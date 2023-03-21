Pyramid Analytics Integrates with OpenAI GPT
Pyramid Analytics has integrated GPT (generative pre-trained transformer) AI technology from OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT and DALL-E 2, throughout its platforms to drive complex logic, data science, and machine learning code generation; AI-driven storytelling; and even AI-assisted design templates and colors.
OpenAI is integrated throughout the Decision Intelligence Platform, including the data preparation, data science, business analytics, spreadsheet, storyboard, and publication designer modules.
In data preparation: OpenAI can be used to generate SQL, DAX, and MDX code automatically for complex data extraction queries. In data science: OpenAI can be used to generate Python and R code automatically to drive machine learning logic. In spreadsheets: OpenAI can be used to build spreadsheet formulas for users constructing business models. In storyboarding and publications: OpenAI can be used to generate designs for content and graphics.
Separately, OpenAI can be used with existing natural language querying (NLQ) engines to drive and enhance broader insights on enterprise-specific data.
"By integrating OpenAI throughout the Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform, we are extending our existing AI and augmented capabilities with the latest generative AI tech, transforming and simplifying the decision-making experience further. As a no-code/low-code platform, Pyramid is designed to extend advanced analytics, from descriptive to predictive to prescriptive, for non-technical businesspeople, allowing them to make informed decisions that drive business outcomes," Avi Perez, chief technology officer and co-founder of Pyramid Analytics, said in a statement.