MemberPress Integrates with OpenAI's ChatGPT

MemberPress, provider of a membership and learning management system plugin for WordPress, has integrated its Uncanny Automator with OpenAI's ChatGPT, allowing users to create and automate content-related tasks for WordPress websites running the MemberPress membership and monetization platform.

The MemberPress-ChatGPT integration automates the following tasks:

Generate and create blog article and course curriculum draft outlines;

Produce topic ideas;

Organize and manage membership tiers;

Turn blog post topic submissions into draft outlines (when paired with a form builder plugin);

Engage with blog post comments; and

Respond to customer service inquiries.