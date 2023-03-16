AppsFlyer Launches ROI360 Suite

AppsFlyer has launched ROI360, a return-on-investment (ROI) measurement suite that provides a unified platform for both cost aggregation and revenue measurement.

"The shifting economic landscape coupled with privacy changes has pushed marketers to optimize their marketing budgets in creative ways in order to maximize their ROI. This can only be achieved with complete and accurate measurement of cost and net revenue," said Gal Brill, general manager of ROI solutions at AppsFlyer, in a statement. "With ROI360, as over 300 of our beta customers can attest, businesses can gain a competitive edge by saving time and resources with data-driven decisions that improve their bottom line."

AppsFlyer's ROI360 provides an extensive view of campaign performance with advanced capabilities such as the following:

Cost Aggregation, with holistic insights from up to 90 sources to understand and optimize ad spend budget.

Data consolidation, to view all cost and revenue data tied to attribution, side by side, per campaign, including all monetization models, such as in-app ads, in-app purchases, subscriptions, or a hybrid of all models.

Server-to-Server integrations for accurate data refinements.

In-app purchases and subscription revenue validation.

Net Return On Ad Spend (ROAS), a comprehensive view of revenue from in-app purchases and subscriptions with tax and commissions subtracted out.

Actionable datasets, to slice data to the deepest granularities with customizable dashboards.

ROI for Extract, Transform and Load (ETL) Process: Connect all ROI data to business intelligence systems four times a day, with a single ETL process.