Juji Launches Generative AI Tool for Chatbot Creation
Juji, an artificial intelligence company, today launched a generative artificial intelligence tool that enables any organization to create custom AI chatbots with no code or additional IT resources.
These AI chatbots are powered with cognitive intelligence—advanced human soft skills like active listening and reading between the lines, and can be used to scale human teams and automate high-touch, high-stakes engagements 24x7. These Juji AI chatbots can proactively engage users in two-way conversations, infer personality traits in real time, and guide them to decisions based on their unique personalities.
"Unlike other generative AI platforms, which create static content like text and images, Juji can generate autonomous AI chatbots that are customized to a specific workflow and proprietary knowledge," said Dr. Huahai Yang, co-founder and chief technology officer of Juji, in a statement. "While other chatbot companies focus on using generative AI technology like GPT-3 to teach chatbots language skills, Juji uniquely combines generative AI with computational psychology to power chatbots with advanced human soft skills in addition to language skills. As a result, Juji chatbots behave empathetically and responsibly."
"Generative AI is very powerful. However, not every organization knows how to leverage the power," said Michelle Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Juji, in a statement. "Not only does our new tool enable any organizations, with or without AI or IT expertise, to harness the power of generative AI in a unique way and safely, but it also enables organizations to automate high-value engagements with empathy. This is a significant advancement toward democratizing AI and bridging the AI divide."