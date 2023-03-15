Juji Launches Generative AI Tool for Chatbot Creation

Juji, an artificial intelligence company, today launched a generative artificial intelligence tool that enables any organization to create custom AI chatbots with no code or additional IT resources.

These AI chatbots are powered with cognitive intelligence—advanced human soft skills like active listening and reading between the lines, and can be used to scale human teams and automate high-touch, high-stakes engagements 24x7. These Juji AI chatbots can proactively engage users in two-way conversations, infer personality traits in real time, and guide them to decisions based on their unique personalities.