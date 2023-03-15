Digimind Adds ChatGPT and AI Sense to Social

Digimind has enhanced Digimind Social, its social listening product, with Digimind AI Sense and OpenAI ChatGPT to help companies collect, analyze, and act on online conversations.

Digimind AI Sense detects peaks and provides users with data related to the most recent posts on social media, blogs, review sites, podcasts, and more, detecting key events about any brand or topic. For each event, it detects the key metrics, such as reach, brand impact, and key mentions.

This intelligence is then transmitted to ChatGPT, which will analyze and summarize it in real time.

This new enhancement in Digimind Social can analyze the following:

The effectiveness of brand or competitor campaigns;

Viral concepts and consumer-favorite themes;

Popular hashtags; and

The virality of influencers.