Factoreal Launches Agent App
Factoreal, providers of a customer engagement platform for marketers, has launched Agent App to help with customer acquisition and retention via WhatsApp Business and company websites.
The Factoreal Agent App provides chat routing and lets reps manage, view, monitor, and take control of all conversations happening on WhatsApp Business or company websites in real time from anywhere. Agent App allows businesses to initiate human takeover and continue discussions where the bot left off. Additional capabilities let companies do the following:
- Monitor both bot and live-chat conversations;
- Talk to customers in real time;
- See the customer profile and full-timestamp transcripts; and
- Receive alerts when customers need to talk.
"Businesses increasingly expect software solutions to integrate and deliver more convenient customer experiences, ultimately having your customers talk to the right person at the right time. With Factoreal Agent App, businesses can now gain greater control of their communication channels on WhatsApp Business and through their websites," said Aditya Dhruva, CEO of Factoreal, in a statement. "Within any organization, time, speed, and personal touch are paramount. Agent App provides greater flexibility to businesses to manage their ongoing conversations with customers. By creating different rules for your message routing right from within the Factoreal application, we believe the Agent App will become the technology stack of choice for all growing businesses."