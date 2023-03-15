Factoreal Launches Agent App

Factoreal, providers of a customer engagement platform for marketers, has launched Agent App to help with customer acquisition and retention via WhatsApp Business and company websites.

The Factoreal Agent App provides chat routing and lets reps manage, view, monitor, and take control of all conversations happening on WhatsApp Business or company websites in real time from anywhere. Agent App allows businesses to initiate human takeover and continue discussions where the bot left off. Additional capabilities let companies do the following:

Monitor both bot and live-chat conversations;

Talk to customers in real time;

See the customer profile and full-timestamp transcripts; and

Receive alerts when customers need to talk.