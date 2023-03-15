Stravito Launches Research Management

Stravito, an enterprise insights and market research provider, today launched Research Management to help companies better manage research projects, budgets, suppliers, and external agencies from one space.

Research Management fully integrates with Stravito's repository, allowing insights professionals to review available research before beginning a project, and instantly publish completed research. New project briefs can be launched using customized templates and workflows, and requests for proposals can be sent to multiple agencies from the organization's approved list of suppliers,enabling teams to negotiate on terms, choose the best offer, and collaborate on execution. Once a proposal is revised and approved, projects can be immediately commissioned within the tool.