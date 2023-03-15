Addressable Launches SmartCopy
Addressable, providers of a homeowner engagement platform for real estate marketing that uses robotic technology to create personalized, handwritten letters, has launched SmartCopy, a copy generation feature as part of its card handwriting platform.
SmartCopy uses OpenAI's GPT-3's natural language processing capabilities, enhanced by Addressable's real estate performance data, to generate personalized marketing messages.
"Addressable has always been committed to providing innovative solutions to help our customers grow their businesses. SmartCopy is a perfect example of this commitment. This feature will enable real estate agents to generate highly personalized marketing messages at scale, helping them acquire more listing appointments and grow their businesses," said Chris Tosswill, founder and CEO of Addressable, in a statement.