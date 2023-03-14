Verisk Launches Real-Time Decisions Suite

Verisk Marketing Solutions, a provider of data solutions for marketers, has launched the Real-Time Decisions product suite to help marketers make split-second decisions about how best to engage with consumers on inbound interactions.

"Marketers and the analytics professionals supporting them need data available in real time to inform instantaneous decisions that optimize consumer experiences," said Eli Schwarz, chief strategy officer of Verisk Marketing Solutions, in a statement. "Our Real-Time Decisions (RTD) suite of data solutions addresses that need through a single API call with immediate response times, enabling marketers in insurance and other considered purchases categories to improve the profitability of their inbound calls, leads, and website interactions.”

The Real-Time Decisions product line includes the following five configurable features:

Identity Scoring: Verifies the quality of contact data by scoring the accuracy of the identity. Attribute Enrichment: Provides insight into demographics, property ownership, financial characteristics, interests, etc. Lead Intelligence: Provides unique transparency into the origin and history of purchased leads. Guardian: Verifies Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) consent in advance of calling and obtains visual proof in the event of a complaint. Identity Completion: Turns fractional identity markers into complete identity profiles.

The features delivered through Real-Time Decisions products are powered by the unique data asset ecosystem that Verisk Marketing Solutions gained through the acquisition and integration of Jornaya and Infutor.