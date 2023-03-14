Intercom Launches Fin Customer Service Bot

Intercom, acustomer service solutions provider, today introduced acustomer service bot named Fin, powered by OpenAI's GPT-4 and Intercom's proprietary machine learning technology.

Fin works with zero setup or training required. With the toggle of an on-off switch, Fin will start resolving queries instantly, learning everything it needs from companies' support articles and only providing answers based on that content. Responses can include quotes and links to sources. If a human interaction is needed, Fin can disambiguate harder questions and pass them onto support agents seamlessly.

Fin can hold complete support conversations with customers, understand complex queries, ask clarifying questions and explain complicated subjects clearly and in a human-like tone.