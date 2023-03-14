Press Hook Launches Free AI-Powered Media Pitch Generator
Press Hook, a media relations platform provider, has launched an artificial intelligence-powered pitch generator that leverages OpenAI's GPT-3 language processing technology to help businesses and PR professionals generate editable, media-ready pitches within seconds.
The launch comes just weeks after Press Hook released its press release generator, also powered by similar AI technology.
The free pitch generator tool uses artificial intelligence and autoregressive language processing models to create formatted, human-like text that is pitch-ready. Users will simply need to enter a few details into a simple form, including descriptions of the product, service, or story they are pitching, and the generator will instantly turn those answers into a pitch ready to send to journalists and content creators.
"Journalists dread receiving cold pitches that are not relevant to their beats," said Michelle Songy, CEO and founder of Press Hook, in a statement. "We addressed a pain point for journalists and PR professionals alike by helping get well-written pitches into the hands of the right media contacts. Our tool takes the guesswork out of writing a meaningful pitch by helping brands and PR professionals generate their pitches with the structure, style, and content they need to be successful. We help with every step of the pitching process, from identifying an interesting, newsworthy pitch angle to drafting the pitch itself, personalizing it to a specific target, and finding relevant contacts to send it to. Our focus is on quality, not quantity, and definitely no blast pitching, to ensure the results are meaningful. Our tools are a resource to help educate brands and PR professionals so they can engage with media in a purposeful way, which leads to better results."