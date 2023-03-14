Press Hook Launches Free AI-Powered Media Pitch Generator

Press Hook, a media relations platform provider, has launched an artificial intelligence-powered pitch generator that leverages OpenAI's GPT-3 language processing technology to help businesses and PR professionals generate editable, media-ready pitches within seconds.

The launch comes just weeks after Press Hook released its press release generator, also powered by similar AI technology.

The free pitch generator tool uses artificial intelligence and autoregressive language processing models to create formatted, human-like text that is pitch-ready. Users will simply need to enter a few details into a simple form, including descriptions of the product, service, or story they are pitching, and the generator will instantly turn those answers into a pitch ready to send to journalists and content creators.