Innover Launches Innoraise
Innover, a provider of digital transformation solutions, has launched Innoraise, a cloud-based digital platform for nonprofits to accelerate the adoption of emerging technologies and deliver highly personalized member and donor experiences across moments, channels, and touch points.
Innoraise enables nonprofits to deliver connected experiences and integrated view across memberships, donations, and events. The SaaS based plug-and-play platform can help nonprofits blend a unified shopping cart, data-driven insights, personalization, and integrations.
"We understand the unique challenges that nonprofits face and are committed to helping them build a passionate community of supporters to stay at the forefront of technological innovation and expand their reach," said Amit Gautam, co-founder and CEO of Innover, in a statement. "Innoraise combines our extensive knowledge of the nonprofit domain and technology prowess to empower organizations to rapidly embrace digital transformation and maximize impact in the communities they serve."