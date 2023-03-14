Innover Launches Innoraise

Innover, a provider of digital transformation solutions, has launched Innoraise, a cloud-based digital platform for nonprofits to accelerate the adoption of emerging technologies and deliver highly personalized member and donor experiences across moments, channels, and touch points.

Innoraise enables nonprofits to deliver connected experiences and integrated view across memberships, donations, and events. The SaaS based plug-and-play platform can help nonprofits blend a unified shopping cart, data-driven insights, personalization, and integrations.