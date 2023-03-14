ZineOne Rebrands As Session AI
ZineOne, makers of an in-session marketing platform that provides real-time behavioral intelligence for anonymous website visitors, has changed its name and branding to Session AI.
Session AI reflects the company's focus on in-session marketing and privacy-forward ecommerce solutions. The new name also reflects the technology behind Session AI, which harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to help companies predict customer needs and desires.
"Since our inception, ensuring relevant consumer experiences with AI-driven intelligence has been an essential part of doing business for e-commerce brands," said Debjani Deb, co-founder and CEO of Session AI, in a statement. "We've built a clearer understanding of consumer behavior focused on real-time session interactions, and I'm proud to say that we have helped our customers deliver exceptional results. In this fast-moving e-commerce landscape that is focused on fundamentals of conversation and generating revenue per click, the Session AI team is focused on using artificial intelligence to drive business outcomes. So, we're excited to embark on this next chapter as Session AI."