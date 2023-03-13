Qualtrics to be Acquired by Silver Lake and CPP Investments for $12.5 Billion

Private equity firm Silver Lake, in partnership with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), will acquire Qualtrics for approximately $12.5 billion. Upon completion of the deal, Qualtrics will become a privately held company.

Qualtrics will continue to be led by CEO Zig Serafin.

"Qualtrics is becoming central to how businesses make mission-critical customer and employee decisions that increase revenue and operational efficiency. With our AI-powered platform and automated actions, we help companies deliver exceptional experiences and build deep relationships with their customers and employees at scale," Serafin said in a statement. "We are incredibly excited to partner with the team at Silver Lake, who deeply understand our business and will help us continue to build a high-performing company, invest in our innovation, and expand our ecosystem to help our customers succeed."

SAP acquired a majority ownership interest in Qualtrics in 2019 for $8 billion.