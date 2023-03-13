Aprimo Partners with PathFactory

Aprimo, a provider of digital asset management and content operations solutions, is partnering with PathFactory, a content intelligence platform provider, to offer a comprehensive solution for managing and optimizing the entire marketing process with artificial intelligence-driven content engagement insights.

The partnership brings together Aprimo's expertise in content operations with PathFactory's focus on content optimization and measurement.

This integration enables users to do the following:

Build intuitive customer journeys by consistently engaging customers in real time with highly curated and relevant content directly from the digital asset management (DAM) solution;

Drive efficiency and scale across channels with search capabilities, brand assets, workflow, and campaign planning; and

Gain insights into customer consumption behavior.

The collaboration further offers customers AI-powered analysis of all content, driving meaningful metadata and enabling contextually-relevant recommendations based on the target audience's interests and behaviors. The solutions will also eliminate the need for manual updates and audits of assets, as any changes made in Aprimo will be seamlessly pushed across all experiences in flight within PathFactory.