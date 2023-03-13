Aprimo Partners with PathFactory
Aprimo, a provider of digital asset management and content operations solutions, is partnering with PathFactory, a content intelligence platform provider, to offer a comprehensive solution for managing and optimizing the entire marketing process with artificial intelligence-driven content engagement insights.
The partnership brings together Aprimo's expertise in content operations with PathFactory's focus on content optimization and measurement.
This integration enables users to do the following:
- Build intuitive customer journeys by consistently engaging customers in real time with highly curated and relevant content directly from the digital asset management (DAM) solution;
- Drive efficiency and scale across channels with search capabilities, brand assets, workflow, and campaign planning; and
- Gain insights into customer consumption behavior.
The collaboration further offers customers AI-powered analysis of all content, driving meaningful metadata and enabling contextually-relevant recommendations based on the target audience's interests and behaviors. The solutions will also eliminate the need for manual updates and audits of assets, as any changes made in Aprimo will be seamlessly pushed across all experiences in flight within PathFactory.
"Today's marketers face the challenge of delivering the hyper-personalized experiences that buyers demand, at the speed they expect," said Dev Ganesan, CEO and president of PathFactory, in a statement. "The combined strengths of Aprimo and PathFactory solve this problem by providing an integrated approach to content creation and management, insights, and activation, delivering both speed and results for companies to meet and exceed those expectations."
"Our new partnership with PathFactory is a game-changer for content planning and delivery," said Erik Huddleston, CEO of Aprimo, in a statement. "By leveraging PathFactory's cutting-edge data and AI capabilities, we're helping businesses connect with their customers in a way that's more engaging and efficient than ever before. Our streamlined solutions will enable companies to deliver the most up-to-date content that resonates with audiences based on behavioral engagement, resulting in a more intuitive and enjoyable customer experience, leading to more meaningful interactions with brands."
"As a global health service company, Cigna needs to deliver personalized and relevant content to our customers, while ensuring brand consistency across all channels," said Jonathan Larose, a marketing operations technology strategist and senior advisor at Cigna, in a statement. "With PathFactory's content intelligence and Aprimo DAM's centralized asset management, we can provide the right content to the right person at the right time, all while maintaining the integrity of our brand. It's a powerful combination that allows us to deliver exceptional experiences to our customers with speed and efficiency."