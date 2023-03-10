Zuper Integrates with Zendesk

Zuper, a solutions provider for field service organizations, has partnered with and received a financial investment from Zendesk to help midsized to large service organizations scale and improve customer experiences.

Zuper's field service management software enables businesses to manage and automate their operations for workers on the ground in industries like manufacturing, internet service, surveillance, facility management, and solar solutions. Partnering with Zendesk enables organizations to schedule field service visits, automate customer communication during the support lifecycle, and allow field technicians to operate more efficiently.