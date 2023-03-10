Zuper Integrates with Zendesk
Zuper, a solutions provider for field service organizations, has partnered with and received a financial investment from Zendesk to help midsized to large service organizations scale and improve customer experiences.
Zuper's field service management software enables businesses to manage and automate their operations for workers on the ground in industries like manufacturing, internet service, surveillance, facility management, and solar solutions. Partnering with Zendesk enables organizations to schedule field service visits, automate customer communication during the support lifecycle, and allow field technicians to operate more efficiently.
"Modern customers expect a personalized and seamless service experience end to end from their first touchpoint to completion of the service. The strategic partnership with Zendesk will enable fast-growing service organizations to combine best-of-breed technology to quickly deliver personalized and intelligent service both online at the support center and on site in the field," said Anand Subbaraj, CEO of Zuper, in a statement. "It has been a tremendous collaboration with Zendesk for the past couple of years, and this investment will further strengthen our relationship to offer the best solution to our mutual customers."
"Providing customers with a high-quality service experience end-to-end is a cornerstone of increased customer engagement, satisfaction, and loyalty," said Pascal Pettinicchio, vice president of technology alliances and corporate development at Zendesk, in a statement. "Our investment in Zuper reflects our goals of providing customers with seamless communication and support across all channels, and we see significant market opportunity with fast-growing field service management organizations that are leveraging technology to scale their businesses."
Related Articles
Zuper Integrates Field Service Management with Zoho
06 May 2021
Zuper now links to Zoho CRM, Books, Inventory, Calendar, and Analytics.