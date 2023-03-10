Sogolytics Introduces AI Text Assistant

Sogolytics, a provider of customer feedback and experience management solutions, has rolled out AI Text Assistant, a research platform powered by OpenAI.

Building on recent developments like ChatGPT and other AI solutions, this new functionality enables users to improve the quality of text within their survey projects without having to leave the Sogolytics platform.

"While clients have always used our platform to collect answers, the phrasing of the questions has a huge impact on the quality of responses they receive," said Sogolytics' vice president of success, Melissa Krut, in a statement. "Language matters, and making it easier for users to better connect with their participants can really make the difference in their data and results."

"While this is an exciting phase, it's just one more step toward making everything easier for our users," said Sogolytics CEO Hamid Farooqui n a statement. "On top of our sprint releases every few weeks, we're already working on the next AI integrations that will provide an even more exceptional user experience."