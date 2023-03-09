iEnterprises Launches ChatGPT Connector for Gmail

iEnterprises, a provider of CRM and integration products, has integrated OpenAI's ChatGPT with Gmail allowing the automation of responses to messages in Gmail.

With ChatGPT's natural language processing, users can generate emails, automate responses, translate messages, and soon create contacts using artificial intelligence. The Google Workspace Addon installs inside the inbox and composes and replies to messages based on simple instructions. It also translates messages to different languages.

"We are thrilled to allow our customers to break free of mundane email tasks via our Connector for ChatGPT and Gmail," said John Carini, CEO of iEnterprises, in a statement. "ChatGPT's advanced language processing capabilities combined with the convenience of having it directly inside your inbox will greatly benefit our customers in terms of efficiency and effectiveness."

iEnterprises will be adding support for Microsoft Outlook as well as additional AI features including the detection and creation of contacts using AI in the near future.