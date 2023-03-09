Grammarly Launches GrammarlyGO

Grammarly today unveiled GrammarlyGO, a generative artificial intelligence product that will start rolling out to customers in beta in April.

GrammarlyGO will generate text with an understanding of personal voice and brand style, context, and intent. With it, users can rewrite, compose, ideate, and reply within the applications and websites they're already using. GrammarlyGO enables users to do the following:

Compose text;

Reply to emails;

Rewrite for tone, clarity, and length;

Ideate, generating outlines or ideas to reference or add directly into text.

Set their preferred tones and professional roles to generate writing personalized to their voice and needs

Leverage unique context to suggest one-click prompts for jumpstarting or improving writing.