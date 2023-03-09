Grammarly Launches GrammarlyGO
Grammarly today unveiled GrammarlyGO, a generative artificial intelligence product that will start rolling out to customers in beta in April.
GrammarlyGO will generate text with an understanding of personal voice and brand style, context, and intent. With it, users can rewrite, compose, ideate, and reply within the applications and websites they're already using. GrammarlyGO enables users to do the following:
- Compose text;
- Reply to emails;
- Rewrite for tone, clarity, and length;
- Ideate, generating outlines or ideas to reference or add directly into text.
- Set their preferred tones and professional roles to generate writing personalized to their voice and needs
- Leverage unique context to suggest one-click prompts for jumpstarting or improving writing.
"Generative AI represents an inflection point in innovation that Grammarly can incorporate to deliver even more value for our customers," said Rahul Roy-Chowdhury, global head of product at Grammarly, in a statement. "For well over a decade, we've delivered the leading AI-enabled communication assistant focused on helping people and businesses overcome the real challenges they face every day. Now we enter a new phase in our vision to support our customers across all stages of communication, going past revision into conception and composition, all while maintaining our high standards of quality, privacy, and security."