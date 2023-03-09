Melissa Achieves U.S. Postal Service CASS Certification

Melissa, a provider of global data quality, identity verification, and address management solutions, has achieved Cycle O CASS Certification for its data quality and address management platforms. CASS (Coding Accuracy Support System) Certification is a U.S. Postal Service program to test the accuracy of address-matching software and improve the accuracy of postal coding, such as ZIP+4 Code, carrier route codes that appear on mail pieces, and five-digit ZIP Code coding.