Melissa Achieves U.S. Postal Service CASS Certification
Melissa, a provider of global data quality, identity verification, and address management solutions, has achieved Cycle O CASS Certification for its data quality and address management platforms. CASS (Coding Accuracy Support System) Certification is a U.S. Postal Service program to test the accuracy of address-matching software and improve the accuracy of postal coding, such as ZIP+4 Code, carrier route codes that appear on mail pieces, and five-digit ZIP Code coding.
"This continues to be a high-value industry benchmark validating Melissa's role as the address expert," said Phil Maitino, chief technology officer of Melissa, in a statement. "Achieving Cycle O CASS Certification is a testament to our 38 years of deep domain knowledge, proprietary address engine, vast multi-sourced data, and advanced address matching capabilities. Melissa can validate and standardize the 193 million addresses served by the USPS at speed and scale without sacrificing accuracy. Coupled with our expertise in data enhancements and identity matching, our direct mail and other postal customers are assured their mail will reach the right door every time."