DoubleVerify Launches DV Campaign Automator

DoubleVerify, providers of a platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics, has launched DV Campaign Automator for Google Campaign Manager 360.

DV Campaign Automator streamlines the entire campaign trafficking process, from campaign creation and settings adjustments to tag management, billing and reporting. It works across all formats and devices, including desktop, mobile web, mobile app, and connected TV.

DV Campaign Automator automates the entire verification trafficking workflow while offering protection and reporting capabilities. With this solution, joint DV and Google clients will be able to do the following:

Accelerate their campaign activation process by fully automating the campaign trafficking workflow without the need to interchange between Google and DV systems.

Reduce campaign setup time by up to 85 percent within DV Pinnacle.

Activate DV's Authentic Ad measurement, ensuring ads are viewed by a real human, in a brand-safe and suitable environment, and in the right geography. This solution also enables Programmatic Analytics reporting and DV Video Filtering.

Activate DV Authentic Attention, a measurement solution that provides timely, impression-level insights, from the impact of ad presentation to consumer engagement.