AfterShip Launches Personalization for Shopify
AfterShip, provider of a customer experience platform for e-commerce, has launched Aftership Personalization, an upsell and cross-sell solution for Shopify storefronts that provides onsite offers on the Product, Cart, Post-purchase, and Checkout pages.
AfterShip Personalization is one of the first Shopify Checkout Extensibility Launch Partners to offer the new checkout extension. It is available in the more than 170 countries where Shopify operates. It supports all Shopify themes.
Powered by artificial intelligence, AfterShip Personalization leverages buyer behavior with cookieless data tracking and provides the following features:
- Codeless editing of checkout pages; now merchants simply configure the page, enable upsell and cross-sell, and drag and drop for positioning;
- Automatic AI-driven recommendations for complementary products;
- Flexible real-time merchandising rules;
- GDPR compliance.
AfterShip Personalization supports more than a dozen recommendation types and includes several promotion tools, such as countdown timers, discount codes, free shipping bars, and more. The style capture automatically reflects the store's style, including font, color, button shape, etc.
"Our Personalization team understands users' pain points throughout the checkout process, which is why we equip our digital merchants with the best products to overcome them," said Andrew Chan, co-founder and chief product officer of AfterShip, in a statement. "Our partnership with Shopify offers e-commerce businesses a powerful solution to supercharge their checkout and purchase efforts, enabling a stronger upsell and cross-sell strategy to increase [average order value] and conversion rates."