AfterShip Launches Personalization for Shopify

AfterShip, provider of a customer experience platform for e-commerce, has launched Aftership Personalization, an upsell and cross-sell solution for Shopify storefronts that provides onsite offers on the Product, Cart, Post-purchase, and Checkout pages.

AfterShip Personalization is one of the first Shopify Checkout Extensibility Launch Partners to offer the new checkout extension. It is available in the more than 170 countries where Shopify operates. It supports all Shopify themes.

Powered by artificial intelligence, AfterShip Personalization leverages buyer behavior with cookieless data tracking and provides the following features:

Codeless editing of checkout pages; now merchants simply configure the page, enable upsell and cross-sell, and drag and drop for positioning;

Automatic AI-driven recommendations for complementary products;

Flexible real-time merchandising rules;

GDPR compliance.

AfterShip Personalization supports more than a dozen recommendation types and includes several promotion tools, such as countdown timers, discount codes, free shipping bars, and more. The style capture automatically reflects the store's style, including font, color, button shape, etc.