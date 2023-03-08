Gong Launches Recommended Contacts

Gong, a revenue intelligence technology provider, today launched Recommended Contacts, which leverages historical data from previous sales interactions to identify decision makers and influencers. Then, leveraging data from Gong's contact data partners, it will surface the name and contact information of the specific individual.

Delivered along with Apollo, Cognism, and LeadIQ, Recommended Contacts is the first feature on the Gong Reality Platform that is directly powered by partners.

Gong has enhanced its Gong Partner Network to give partners and customers more ways to access insights delivered by the Gong Reality Platform. This includes new tiers and benefits for partners from all channels and the new Gong Partner Portal, a hub where partners can unlock resources to help grow their businesses with Gong, track and report on referral and resell opportunities with Gong, and access Gong's asset library and training.