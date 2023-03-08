MFour Adds Journeys Marketplace to MFour Studio

MFour, a mobile research company, today added a Journeys Marketplace feature to its MFour Studio platform.

Journeys Marketplace unlocks consumer insights with the ability to access all of MFour's app, web, and location data and provides users with more than 650 million rolling quarterly events and behaviors, including app usage, web browsing history, and location visitation. The platform offers out-of-the-box visuals and the ability to create custom visualizations and view event-level data that can be filtered and exported on demand.