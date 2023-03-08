People.ai Earns Security Certifications

People.ai, a provider of revenue intelligence technology, has earned ISO 27701:2019, ISO 27017:2015 and CSA STAR certifications for meeting security standards for data privacy and cloud infrastructure. The company had already earned certifications for ISO 27001:2013 and SSAE-16 SOC 2 Type 2 compliance.

"Our priority at People.ai is protecting our customers' sensitive data. In achieving these valuable certifications, we're strengthening our privacy and cloud computing best practices, policies, and procedures to provide even more security," said Aman Sirohi, vice president and chief information security officer of People.ai, in a statement. "These certifications are a testament to our principle of trust and reliability, and we will continue to fortify our technology to ensure our customers feel confident and protected."