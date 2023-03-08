InMobi Launches Ad Bidder for Apple's SKAdNetwork

InMobi, a provider of mobile marketing and monetization technologies, has introduiced a programmatic bidder to better drive iOS app performance without user-level identifiers.

Complementing InMobi's traditional demand-side platform, the automated bidder is built to rely solely on privacy-safe data signals when optimizing programmatic media buys while leveraging Apple's SKAdNetwork (SKAN) attribution framework.

"When Apple first announced ATT and SKAdNetwork, it added complexity for marketers, and we saw a clear opportunity to expand our suite of mobile app performance offerings to power media buying and optimization in this new privacy-first world," said Navin Madhavan, vice president of revenue and operations for InMobi Demand Platforms, in a statement. "Working closely with our most innovative clients, we developed deep expertise on Apple's privacy-preserving attribution framework across our media buying, product, engineering, and data science teams. The result is a proprietary solution that helps leading app growth marketers consistently exceed their KPIs on iOS while adhering to Apple's strict privacy parameters."

InMobi's DSP is integrated with every leading mobile ad exchange, and its new SKAN-specialized bidder supports all versions of Apple's attribution framework, including the new 4.0 version.