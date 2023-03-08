Nextdoor Launches Local Small Business Posting Tools

Nextdoor has launched a suite of products, including events, polls, video, and unlimited business posts, to better help local small businesses connect with high-intent local audiences.

The new suite of marketing tools introduces a streamlined post composer for small businesses to post content for free as often as they'd like. It includes unlimited access to the following new post formats:

Events, which will be featured on the Discover page for neighbors within a 10 mile radius, as well as distributed on the newsfeed of the business' neighbors and those who have Faved the business.

Polls, to crowdsource data from verified locals.

Videos about products or warm greetings from local employees.