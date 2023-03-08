Nextdoor Launches Local Small Business Posting Tools
Nextdoor has launched a suite of products, including events, polls, video, and unlimited business posts, to better help local small businesses connect with high-intent local audiences.
The new suite of marketing tools introduces a streamlined post composer for small businesses to post content for free as often as they'd like. It includes unlimited access to the following new post formats:
- Events, which will be featured on the Discover page for neighbors within a 10 mile radius, as well as distributed on the newsfeed of the business' neighbors and those who have Faved the business.
- Polls, to crowdsource data from verified locals.
- Videos about products or warm greetings from local employees.
"Small businesses are often the lifeblood of communities, and when businesses thrive, neighborhoods thrive," said Kiran Prasad, Nextdoor's chief product officer, in a statement. "Continuing to show up for these businesses is crucial during times of economic hardship where many are experiencing tightening financial conditions. There are more than 3.6 million businesses on Nextdoor who can now utilize these new, easy-to-use marketing tools at no cost. We've focused on delivering an easy and seamless experience so small businesses can turn their attention to more critical aspects of their business: their customers."