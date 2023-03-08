Brightcove Launches Ad Monetization Service

Brightcove, a streaming technology company, has launched Brightcove Ad Monetization, a service for media companies to better monetize their content.

"Advertising-supported streaming is a fast-growing, multi-billion-dollar business we have supported for many years," said Marc DeBevoise, CEO of Brightcove, in a statement. "As a valued partner to our media customers, Brightcove Ad Monetization extends our commitment to providing them with the best products and services to power their video content, optimize their advertising strategy, and now for the first time truly drive and maximize their advertising revenue."

Brightcove Ad Monetization builds on Brightcove's partnership with Magnite, a sell-side advertising platform provider. It supports the monetization of live and video-on-demand content with improved yield optimization to fill unsold ad inventory and increase revenue. It includes client-side advertising insertion and server-side advertising insertion capabilities for web players, iOS, Android, and connected TV platforms. Brightcove Ad Monetization also seamlessly integrates into advertising servers, including Google Ad Manager and FreeWheel.