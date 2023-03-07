CallTrackingMetrics Achieves SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance

CallTrackingMetrics, a conversation analytics company, has completed its Service Organization Control (SOC 2) Type 1 audit verifying that it has implemented best-in-class security protocols.

SOC 2 Type 1 is a security framework that specifies how organizations should manage, process, and store customer data. Audits are conducted by independent third parties.

"Security and trust have always been and will continue to be a top priority at CallTrackingMetrics," said Todd Fisher, co-founder and CEO of CallTrackingMetrics, in a statement. "Our customers understand the value data and analytics play in their performance marketing, and SOC 2 Type 1 compliance is reflective of our commitment to ensuring that we meet the highest standards for data security."

In addition to SOC 2 Type 1, CallTrackingMetrics also complies with the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation and the U.S. Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. It expects to complete its SOC 2 Type 2 audit in the fall.