Paytronix Launches Mobile Experience Builder

Paytronix, a provider of guest engagement solutions for restaurants and convenience stores, today launched Paytronix Mobile Experience Builder, a self-service tool to publish content in real time to mobile apps.

"Restaurants and convenience stores must meet guests where they are, and more than ever they are on their mobile devices," said Paytronix CEO Andrew Robbins in a statement. "Many of our clients need to communicate in real time with personalized information but simply don't have the budget or need to build a custom app."

Paytronix Mobile Experience Builder puts marketers in control of branding and the guest experience with the ability to publish real-time updates and limited-time offers. It enables marketers to create hyper-personalized messages and promotions using advanced segmentation. It also provides access to geofencing tools, enabling the delivery of store-specific promotions and messages.

Mobile Experience Builder includes the following design components:

Personalized welcome message;

Image carousel designed to promote deals, rewards, and any other marketing messages that can be targeted based on guest segments and individual past actions;

Messaging center that enables 1:1 communications with guests;

Point tracker bar showing individualized progress toward the next reward;

Order-again button that showcases the last items ordered by the individual user;

Check-in button with prompt for check-in code; and

Scannable loyalty card with barcode or QR code that can be used to identify the guest at the store.